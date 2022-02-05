A calm Sunday with, at most, light breezes. Mainly cloudy for the whole island, with sunny spells most likely in the afternoon. The possibility of some rain, highest in the southeast of the island. An outside chance of a snowflake or two on the Puig Major.
The outlook for the week is pretty good - sunny with highs up to 18C. Rain possible on Friday.
Forecast highs for Sunday:
Alcudia - 16C
Andratx - 14C
Calvia - 15C
Deya - 14C
Palma - 17C
Pollensa - 16C
Sant Llorenç - 15C
Santanyi - 15C
Currently there are no comments.