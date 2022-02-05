A calm Sunday with, at most, light breezes. Mainly cloudy for the whole island, with sunny spells most likely in the afternoon. The possibility of some rain, highest in the southeast of the island. An outside chance of a snowflake or two on the Puig Major.

The outlook for the week is pretty good - sunny with highs up to 18C. Rain possible on Friday.

Forecast highs for Sunday:

Alcudia - 16C

Andratx - 14C

Calvia - 15C

Deya - 14C

Palma - 17C

Pollensa - 16C

Sant Llorenç - 15C

Santanyi - 15C