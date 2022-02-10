The State Meteorological Agency forecasts for this Thursday, in the Balearic Islands, a predominantly cloudy sky. Mist and some morning fog.

The wind will blow from the east in the archipelago, light.

Live feed from Port de Soller below:

Night-time temperatures will fall, with some weak local frost in the Tramuntana mountain range, and daytime temperatures will change little.

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office:

-4 Escorca

1 Palma Univ

1 Lluc

2 Binissalem

2 Campos

2 Petra

2 Sta Maria

3 Alfàbia

3 Muro

3 Artà

3 Sa Pobla

3 Sineu

3 Aerop.Palma

3 Campos, Salines

4 Manacor

4 Pollença

4 P.Pollença

Cala Ratjada:

Friday will be similar but with a chance of some light rain in the afternoon.