The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts for today, Friday, 11 February, in the Balearic Islands: predominantly partly cloudy with intervals of medium and high clouds. Morning mist, without ruling out a bank of fog.

You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here .

Live feed from Inca:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Live feed from Cala Major:

Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office: