Weather Forecast for Friday

11-02-2022Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts for today, Friday, 11 February, in the Balearic Islands: predominantly partly cloudy with intervals of medium and high clouds. Morning mist, without ruling out a bank of fog.

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office:

  • -4 Escorca, Son Torrella
  • -2 Escorca, Lluc
  • 0 Palma, Univ.
  • 0 Binissalem
  • 0 Petra
  • 1 Campos
  • 1 Santa María
  • 1 Sa Pobla
  • 1 Sineu
  • 2 Campos, Salines
  • 2 Aerop. Palma
  • 2 Muro
  • 2 Manacor
  • 3 Artà
  • 4 Porreres
  • 4 Pollença
  • 4 Andratx, Sant Elm

Temperatures with little change, with some weak frost in Mallorca. Light or calm wind, tending north and northeast in the afternoon.

