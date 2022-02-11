The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts for today, Friday, 11 February, in the Balearic Islands: predominantly partly cloudy with intervals of medium and high clouds. Morning mist, without ruling out a bank of fog.
Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office:
- -4 Escorca, Son Torrella
- -2 Escorca, Lluc
- 0 Palma, Univ.
- 0 Binissalem
- 0 Petra
- 1 Campos
- 1 Santa María
- 1 Sa Pobla
- 1 Sineu
- 2 Campos, Salines
- 2 Aerop. Palma
- 2 Muro
- 2 Manacor
- 3 Artà
- 4 Porreres
- 4 Pollença
- 4 Andratx, Sant Elm
Temperatures with little change, with some weak frost in Mallorca. Light or calm wind, tending north and northeast in the afternoon.
