The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts for today, Tuesday, in the Balearic Islands: in Mallorca and Menorca, cloudy intervals without ruling out occasional showers that could be accompanied by thunderstorms and small hail, preferably during the central hours of the day; in Ibiza and Formentera, predominantly partly cloudy skies.
You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here.
Live feed from Palma - Catedral:
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Live feed from Alaró:
Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office:
- -0.4 Campos
- 2 Campos, Salines
- 3 Alfàbia
- 4 Aerop.Palma
- 4 Escorca
- 4 Calvià
- 5 Llucmajor
- 5 S.Servera
- 6 Artà
- 6 Petra
- 6 Santanyí
- 6 Sta Maria
- 6 Porreres
- 6 Manacor
- 7 Andratx
- 7 Lluc
- 8 Palma Univ
- 8 P.Sóller
Temperatures in decline. Wind from the west and northwest, temporarily from the north in Menorca and east of Mallorca.
Currently there are no comments.