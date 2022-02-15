14-02-2022

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts for today, Tuesday, in the Balearic Islands: in Mallorca and Menorca, cloudy intervals without ruling out occasional showers that could be accompanied by thunderstorms and small hail, preferably during the central hours of the day; in Ibiza and Formentera, predominantly partly cloudy skies.

Live feed from Palma - Catedral:

Live feed from Alaró:

Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office:

  • -0.4 Campos
  • 2 Campos, Salines
  • 3 Alfàbia
  • 4 Aerop.Palma
  • 4 Escorca
  • 4 Calvià
  • 5 Llucmajor
  • 5 S.Servera
  • 6 Artà
  • 6 Petra
  • 6 Santanyí
  • 6 Sta Maria
  • 6 Porreres
  • 6 Manacor
  • 7 Andratx
  • 7 Lluc
  • 8 Palma Univ
  • 8 P.Sóller

Temperatures in decline. Wind from the west and northwest, temporarily from the north in Menorca and east of Mallorca.

