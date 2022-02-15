The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts for today, Tuesday, in the Balearic Islands: in Mallorca and Menorca, cloudy intervals without ruling out occasional showers that could be accompanied by thunderstorms and small hail, preferably during the central hours of the day; in Ibiza and Formentera, predominantly partly cloudy skies.

Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office:

-0.4 Campos



2 Campos, Salines



3 Alfàbia



4 Aerop.Palma



4 Escorca



4 Calvià



5 Llucmajor



5 S.Servera



6 Artà



6 Petra



6 Santanyí



6 Sta Maria



6 Porreres



6 Manacor



7 Andratx



7 Lluc



8 Palma Univ



8 P.Sóller

Temperatures in decline. Wind from the west and northwest, temporarily from the north in Menorca and east of Mallorca.