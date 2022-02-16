Mallorca Weather Forecast for Wednesday

Mallorca Weather Forecast for Wednesday

16-02-2022Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts for today, February 16, in the Balearic Islands: intervals of medium and high clouds.

Live feed from Paseo Mallorca:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Live feed from Santa Maria:

Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office:

  • 2 Campos
  • 2 Palma, Univ.
  • 3 Campos, Salines
  • 3 Airp. Palma
  • 4 Calvià
  • 4 Serra d'Alfabia
  • 4 Santa María
  • 4 Escorca, Son Torrella
  • 5 Arta
  • 5 Son Bonet, Aerop.
  • 5 Escorca, Lluc
  • 5 Andratx, Sant Elm
  • 6 Sa Pobla
  • 6 Binissalem
  • 6 Muro
  • 6 Port de Pollensa

Minimum temperatures with little change and maximum temperatures on the rise.

