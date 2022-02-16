The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts for today, February 16, in the Balearic Islands: intervals of medium and high clouds.
You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here.
Live feed from Paseo Mallorca:
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Live feed from Santa Maria:
Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office:
- 2 Campos
- 2 Palma, Univ.
- 3 Campos, Salines
- 3 Airp. Palma
- 4 Calvià
- 4 Serra d'Alfabia
- 4 Santa María
- 4 Escorca, Son Torrella
- 5 Arta
- 5 Son Bonet, Aerop.
- 5 Escorca, Lluc
- 5 Andratx, Sant Elm
- 6 Sa Pobla
- 6 Binissalem
- 6 Muro
- 6 Port de Pollensa
Minimum temperatures with little change and maximum temperatures on the rise.
Currently there are no comments.