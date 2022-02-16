Mallorca Weather Forecast for Thursday

Mallorca Weather Forecast for Thursday

17-02-2022Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts for today, in the Balearic Islands: partly cloudy or clear skies. Rising temperatures.

You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here.

Live feed from Son Vida:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Live feed from Son Bugadelles - Santa Ponsa:

Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office:

  • 3 Campos
  • 3 Campos, Salines
  • 5 Sa Pobla
  • 5 Muro
  • 5 Binissalem
  • 6 Palma, Univ.
  • 6 Petra
  • 6 Aerop. Palma
  • 7 Serra d'Alfàbia
  • 7 Porreres
  • 7 Santa María
  • 7 Son Servera
  • 7 Sineu
  • 8 Arta
  • 8 Andratx, Sant Elm
  • 8 Calvia
  • 8 Escorca, Lluc

Westerly wind, with strong winds in the morning in the west and the peaks of Mallorca.

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.