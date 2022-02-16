The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts for today, in the Balearic Islands: partly cloudy or clear skies. Rising temperatures.
Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office:
- 3 Campos
- 5 Sa Pobla
- 5 Muro
- 5 Binissalem
- 6 Palma, Univ.
- 6 Petra
- 6 Aerop. Palma
- 7 Serra d'Alfàbia
- 7 Porreres
- 7 Santa María
- 7 Son Servera
- 7 Sineu
- 8 Arta
- 8 Andratx, Sant Elm
- 8 Calvia
- 8 Escorca, Lluc
Westerly wind, with strong winds in the morning in the west and the peaks of Mallorca.
