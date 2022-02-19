The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts for this Saturday in the Balearic Islands intervals of high clouds increasing to cloudy or overcast sky in the morning with low probability of some weak and occasional precipitation.

Mist and the possibility of a fog bank in the early hours of the morning are expected.

Night-time temperatures will rise slightly and daytime temperatures will drop slightly.

Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office:

4 Escorca, Son Torrella

4 Campos

4 Palma, Universitat

4 Escorca, Lluc

4 Binissalem

5 Santa María

5 Petra

5 Sa Pobla

5 Artà

6 Calvià

6 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca

6 Campos, Salines

6 Muro

6 Sineu

7 Manacor

The wind will blow lightly or calmly, increasing in the early morning to a north and northeast wind with strong intervals, with gusts that may reach 70 kilometres per hour.