The Meteorological Office in Mallorca forecasts no rainfall in the Balearic Islands until Thursday, with maximum temperatures between 16 and 22ºC. But on Friday, cold air arrives with wind, rain and lower temperatures.

Expected temperatures (Friday):

Rainfall probability (%) below:

Snow levels will drop to 1000 metres at night. Night temperatures will rise but daytime temperatures will fall. Wind from the north and north-east with strong intervals.