The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts intervals of medium and high clouds this Monday in the Balearic Islands, tending from the morning to little cloudy or clear skies.

Daytime temperatures will register few changes, with a drop in nighttime temperatures, reaching the minimum at the end of the day and with the likelihood of some weak and local frost in Mallorca.

Live feed from Inca:

Live feed from Playa de Muro - Panorama:

Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office:

-1 Escorca, Son Torrella

0 Campos

2 Escorca, Lluc

2 Campos, Salines

2 Binissalem

3 Serra d'Alfàbia

3 Petra

3 Palma, Universitat

3 Artà

3 Sa Pobla

3 Manacor

3 Sineu

4 Santa María

4 Calvià

Winds will blow generally lightly from the northeast, tending to variable in the afternoon with weak breezes.