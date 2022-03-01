The weather forecast for today: Cloudy or clear skies, increasing towards midday to cloudy intervals with a low probability of some weak and isolated precipitation. Night-time temperatures will fall, with light frosts, and daytime temperatures will rise slightly.

Live feed from Can Pastilla:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Live feed from Consell:

Expected temperatures (ºC) by the met office:

Felanitx (5 - 17)



Lluc (0 - 16)



Palma (1 - 17)



Sa Pobla (0 - 19)

Light wind from the west and southwest, tending in the afternoon to variable with weak breezes in Mallorca.