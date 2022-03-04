The State Meteorological Agency forecasts for this Friday, 4th March, in the Balearic Islands: in Ibiza and Formentera, cloudy skies with rainfall and a low probability of locally heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms; in Mallorca and Menorca, cloudy or overcast with occasional rainfall. Mist. Temperatures at night unchanged or rising and falling during the day.

Felanitx (11-15)

Lluc (4 - 12)

Palma (7 - 16)

Sa Pobla (7 - 15)

Light wind becoming north-easterly in the early morning and turning north at night with strong intervals in Minorca.