04-03-2022J. FURONES

The state weather agency forecasts for this Saturday: Cloudy skies with occasional scattered showers.

Live feed from Can Pastilla - Miraflores:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Live feed from Algaida:

Expected temperatures (ºC) by the met office:

  • Felanitx (8-15)
  • Lluc (2 - 13)
  • Palma (6 - 15)
  • Sa Pobla (7 - 14)

Temperatures little change or slight decrease. Wind from the north and north-east, generally light.

