The state weather agency forecasts for this Saturday: Cloudy skies with occasional scattered showers.
- Felanitx (8-15)
- Lluc (2 - 13)
- Palma (6 - 15)
- Sa Pobla (7 - 14)
Temperatures little change or slight decrease. Wind from the north and north-east, generally light.
