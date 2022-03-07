Weather forecast today: A chance of occasional precipitation in Ibiza and Formentera, tending to be predominantly cloudy during the afternoon.

Night temperatures are declining, reaching lows at the end of the day and with the probability of some light frost in the Sierra de Tramuntana, and daytime rising slightly. East and northeast wind in general.

Today's high will be 15º centigrade and low 7º centigrade.

Minimum temperatures registered by the Met office:

1 Escorca 2 Alfàbia 4 Campos 4 Lluc 4 Petra 5 Sa Pobla 5 Sineu 5 Artà 6 Manacor 6 Palma Univ 6 Binissalem 6 S.Servera 6 Pollença 7 Sta Maria 7 Campos, Salines 7 Porreres 8 P.Pollença 8 Aerop.Palma 8 Llucmajor 8 Llucmajor, Cap B. 8 Santanyí 8 Calvià 9 P.Sóller 9 Muro 9 Andratx 10 Portocolom 10 Banyalbufar 10 P.Palma 11 Capdepera

