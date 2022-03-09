Weather forecast today: During the early morning, cloudy with occasional and scattered showers that could be accompanied by thunderstorms, tending during the morning to cloudy intervals and throughout the afternoon to partly cloudy.

Night-time temperatures will be higher than in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and daytime temperatures will be slightly higher.

Weather forecast for today and the next few days:

Live feed from Palma - playa de Cala Major:

Live feed from Son Serra de marina:

Minimum temperatures (ºC) for today:

0 Escorca, Son Torrella

3 Campos

3 Escorca, Lluc

3 Palma, Univ.

4 Serra d'Alfàbia

4 Campos, Salines

5 Artà

5 Aerop. Palma

5 Sa Pobla

5 Petra

5 Andratx, Sant Elm

5 Muro

6 Calvià

5 Binissalem

6 Sineu

5 Santa María

5 Manacor

6 Pollença

Expected temperatures (ºC) For today:

Felanitx (8-16)

Lluc (1-14)

Palma (5-17)

Sa Pobla (6-18)

Light south-easterly wind.