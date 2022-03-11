The weather forecast for today: Cloudy intervals with morning mist, increasing to cloudy or overcast from the afternoon onwards, without ruling out occasional rainfall in the west of the island at night. Temperatures with little change or rising.

You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here .

Live feed from Can Pastilla:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Live feed from Consell:

Expected temperatures (ºC) by the met office:

Felanitx (10 - 18)

Lluc (5 - 17)

Palma (7 - 20)

Sa Pobla (7 - 21)

Wind generally light easterly, becoming south-westerly in the afternoon.