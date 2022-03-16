The state meteorological agency forecasts for Wednesday: Cloudy to overcast skies with some light rain and mud from the evening onwards. Calima. Temperatures at night with little change and slightly lower during the day.

You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here .

Live feed from Inca:

Live feed from Cala Major:

Expected temperatures (ºC) by the met office:

Felanitx (15 - 18)

Lluc (11 - 18)

Palma (14 - 22)

Sa Pobla (12 - 20)

Wind from the east.