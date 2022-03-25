The weather forecast for today: Cloudy or overcast skies with the probability of some light rainfall at night, which could be accompanied by mud. Temperatures with little change or slight decrease.

You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here .

Live feed from Can Pastilla:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Live feed from Consell:

Expected temperatures (ºC) by the met office:

Felanitx (13 - 16)

Lluc (9- 13)

Palma (11 - 18)

Sa Pobla (10 - 18)

Wind from the east and northeast with some strong winds.