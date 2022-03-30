The state meteorological agency forecasts for Wednesday: Cloudy or overcast with occasional precipitation. Mist. Temperatures at night with little change, daytime temperatures decreasing.
Expected temperatures (ºC) by the met office:
- Felanitx (13 - 17)
- Lluc (9 - 13)
- Palma (10 - 17)
- Sa Pobla (9 - 15)
Westerly and north-westerly wind becoming northerly.
