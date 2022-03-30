The state meteorological agency forecasts for Wednesday: Cloudy or overcast with occasional precipitation. Mist. Temperatures at night with little change, daytime temperatures decreasing.

You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here .

Live feed from Inca:

Live feed from Cala Major:

Expected temperatures (ºC) by the met office:

Felanitx (13 - 17)

Lluc (9 - 13)

Palma (10 - 17)

Sa Pobla (9 - 15)

Westerly and north-westerly wind becoming northerly.