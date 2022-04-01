The start of April in Mallorca and there are yellow alerts in place for rough seas and for high wind.

The met agency Aemet has issued a yellow alert for coastal conditions for the whole island except the east coast. This is active until midday on Saturday. There is a separate alert for high wind in the south of the island until 2pm Friday, but strong gusts - up to 70 kilometres per hour - can be anticipated pretty much anywhere.

There is likely to be some disruption to inter-island shipping, with an amber alert for coastal conditions in Minorca.

There will be some sun on Friday, but there is also the prospect of some rain as well as snow. Weather stations are noting that there could be snow at 500 metres. Highs up to 16C, but feeling colder because of the wind.

You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here .

Live feed from Son Vida:

Live feed from Son Bugadelles - Santa Ponsa:

A rough start to April.