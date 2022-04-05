Today (Tuesday), the weather forecast continues to be overcast with some rain anticipated in the afternoon. Nighttime temperatures with little change, reaching lows at the end of the day, and daytime temperatures rising slightly. Wind from the northeast.

Live webcam of Palma Cathedral below

Daytime temperatures will remain between 12 and 15 degrees.

Don't forget to check our live webcams here.

Minimum temperatures registered yesterday were as follows:

0 Serra d'Alfàbia 2 Escorca, Son Torrella 5 Escorca, Lluc 6 Llucmajor 7 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 7 Porreres 7 Campos 7 Petra 8 Campos, Salines 8 Artà 8 Santanyí 8 Colònia de Sant Pere 8 Sineu 8 Binissalem 8 Santa María 8 Son Servera 8 Andratx, Sant Elm 8 Calvià 8 Palma, Univ. 8 Aerop. Palma 9 Sa Pobla 9 Pollença 9 Portocolom 9 Son Bonet, Aerop. 9 Port de Pollença 9 Far de Capdepera 10 Muro 10 Palma, Portopí 10 Sóller, Puerto

Wind speed/gust (km/H) over 50 registered yesterday in Mallorca

69 Serra d'Alfàbia; 58 Far de Capdepera; 54 Portocolom

Above: Satelite image of covered skies and forecast rainfal later this afternoon.