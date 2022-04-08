Today's weather forecast is partial cloudy skies with intervals of high clouds from the afternoon onwards. Mist and some morning fog. Slightly rising temperatures. Wind from the west and southwest. Top temperature expected to reach 21º centigrade.

Today's weather forecast for Mallorca

Today's forecast maximum temperatures

Weather forecast above for the next few days by the Met office.

These were the minimum temperatures registered yesterday on the island.

2 Escorca, Lluc 3 Palma, Universitat 3 Campos 4 Pollença 5 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca 5 Escorca, Son Torrella 5 Port de Pollença 6 Calvià 6 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto 6 Andratx, Sant Elm 7 Llucmajor 7 Serra d'Alfàbia 11 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 12 Far de Capdepera 15 Banyalbufar