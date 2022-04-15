Good Friday, and the weather will be good! Sunny for the whole island with some high clouds. Highs up to 23C with breezes mainly from the east.

Even better for Saturday, with forecast highs up to 26C.

Today's weather forecast

Don't forget you can check our live webcams to see how the weather is near you. Click here.

Here is the forecast for the next few days by the Met Office. More sun is forecast for the weekend so we will be having a sunny Easter!!

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office

9 Escorca, Lluc 10 Palma, Univ. 10 Serra d'Alfàbia 10 Calvià 10 Binissalem 11 Escorca, Son Torrella 11 Manacor 11 Petra 11 Sineu 12 Pollença 12 Santa María 12 Campos 12 Artà 12 Campos, Salines 12 Sa Pobla 12 Sóller, Puerto 12 Aerop. Palma 13 Llucmajor 13 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 13 Porreres 13 Son Servera 13 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto 13 Colònia de Sant Pere 13 Port de Pollença 13 Santanyí 13 Andratx, Sant Elm 14 Muro 14 Portocolom 14 Far de Capdepera 15 Palma, Portopí

Yesterday's maximum temperatures regiseted on Mallorca

21 Calvià 20 Palma Univ 20 Llucmajor, Cap B. 20 P.Palma 20 Porreres 20 Campos, Salines 19 Campos 19 Manacor 19 P.Pollença 19 Aerop.Palma 19 S.Servera 18 Binissalem 18 Llucmajor 18 Sta Maria 18 Sa Pobla 18 Portocolom