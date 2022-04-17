Today's weather for Easter will be clear skies.Temperatures with little change or slight decrease. Wind generally light with coastal breezes.

Today's weather forecast

Today's maximum temperatures

Here is the forecast for Easter weekend by the Met Office. The sun will be shining the next few days and then expect some rain by Tuesday so enjoy the sun while it lasts!