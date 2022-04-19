Today's weather forecast will be slightly cloudy with the possibility of occasional light rainfall, tending towards partly cloudy in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures will remain unchanged or rise. Generally light easterly wind.

Today's weather forecast

Today's maximum temperatures

Today's probability of rain in Mallorca

Don't forget you can check our live webcams to see how the weather is near you. Click here.

Here is the forecast for the next few days. You will need to bring out once again your umbrella!

Yesterday's maximum temperatures registered in Mallorca.

Pollensa, port............... 23.3 degrees Centigrade

Muro, S’Albufera........... 23.2 degrees Centigrade

Sa Pobla...................... 23.2 degrees Centigrade

Petra........................... 22.9 degrees Centigrade

Porreres...................... 22.8 degrees Centigrade

Today's minimum temperatures registered in Mallorca.

5 Campos 6 Campos, Salines 6 Escorca 7 Artà 7 S.Servera 7 Palma Univ 7 Petra 8 Lluc 8 Manacor 8 Aerop.Palma 8 Calvià 8 Binissalem 8 Porreres 9 Sa Pobla 9 Muro 9 Sineu 9 P.Pollença 9 Sta Maria 10 Santanyí 10 Pollença 10 Andratx 11 Portocolom 11 Alfàbia 12 Llucmajor, Cap B. 13 P.Palma 13 P.Sóller 13 C St Pere 14 Capdepera

