Today's weather forecast will be slightly cloudy with the possibility of occasional light rainfall, tending towards partly cloudy in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures will remain unchanged or rise. Generally light easterly wind.
Today's weather forecast
Today's maximum temperatures
Today's probability of rain in Mallorca
Don't forget you can check our live webcams to see how the weather is near you. Click here.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFrpnl pic.twitter.com/PjLa2WnkUF— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) April 18, 2022
Here is the forecast for the next few days. You will need to bring out once again your umbrella!
Yesterday's maximum temperatures registered in Mallorca.
Pollensa, port............... 23.3 degrees Centigrade
Muro, S’Albufera........... 23.2 degrees Centigrade
Sa Pobla...................... 23.2 degrees Centigrade
Petra........................... 22.9 degrees Centigrade
Porreres...................... 22.8 degrees Centigrade
Today's minimum temperatures registered in Mallorca.
5 Campos 6 Campos, Salines 6 Escorca 7 Artà 7 S.Servera 7 Palma Univ 7 Petra 8 Lluc 8 Manacor 8 Aerop.Palma 8 Calvià 8 Binissalem 8 Porreres 9 Sa Pobla 9 Muro 9 Sineu 9 P.Pollença 9 Sta Maria 10 Santanyí 10 Pollença 10 Andratx 11 Portocolom 11 Alfàbia 12 Llucmajor, Cap B. 13 P.Palma 13 P.Sóller 13 C St Pere 14 Capdepera
Currently there are no comments.