During the early morning today, it will be cloudy with scattered precipitation, tending to partly cloudy in the morning and there will be cloudy intervals in the afternoon, with a predominance of medium and high clouds. Temperatures at night with little change and rising during the day. Westerly and north-westerly winds, becoming south-westerly in the morning.

Today's weather forecast

Today's maximum temperatures will be 21ºC

No rain forecast today.

Don't forget you can check our live webcams to see how the weather is near you. Click here.

Yesterday's maximum temperatures registered in Mallorca.

Muro, S’Albufera............. 21.7 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa......................... 21.5 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa, port................. 20.9 degrees Centigrade

Sa Pobla......................... 20.9 degrees Centigrade

Son Servera................... 20.0 degrees Centigrade

Yesterday's minimum temperatures registered in Mallorca.

2 Escorca, Son Torrella 3 Serra d'Alfàbia 6 Escorca, Lluc 7 Artà 7 Sa Pobla 7 Petra 8 Muro 8 Sineu 8 Binissalem 8 Porreres 8 Son Servera 8 Palma, Univ. 8 Campos 8 Santa María 8 Pollença 8 Port de Pollença 9 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 9 Manacor 9 Llucmajor 9 Aerop. Palma 9 Andratx, Sant Elm 10 Campos, Salines 10 Santanyí 10 Calvià 10 Son Bonet, Aerop. 11 Sóller, Puerto 11 Banyalbufar 12 Palma, Portopí 12 Portocolom 12 Far de Capdepera