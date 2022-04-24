A sunny day. Slightly lower night-time temperatures and rising daytime temperatures. Winds from the west and southwest with some strong winds in the early morning easing by dawn.

Today's weather forecast

Today's maximum temperatures will be 19ºC

No rain forecast for today

Forecast for the next few days (see above video).

Yesterday's maximum temperatures registered in Mallorca.

Capdepera............................... 18.7 degrees Centigrade

Son Servera............................. 18.5 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella................................. 18.4 degrees Centigrade

Minorca, airport........................ 18.1 degrees Centigrade

Portocolom............................... 17.7 degrees Centigrade

Yesterday's minimum temperatures registered in Mallorca.

7 Serra d'Alfàbia 9 Escorca, Son Torrella 10 Palma, Universitat 11 Muro 11 Petra 11 Sa Pobla 12 Binissalem 12 Escorca, Lluc 13 Porreres 13 Santa María 13 Artà 13 Sineu 14 Llucmajor 14 Port de Pollença 16 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca 16 Palma, Portopí 16 Sóller, Puerto 17 Banyalbufar