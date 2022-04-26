Palma will be cloudy, very windy and very dusty today and the daytime high of 22 degrees will fall to around 12 degrees overnight.

It’s 24 overcast in Soller with afternoon fog and a nighttime low of 10 degrees.

Son Servera is 21 degrees with a light easterly wind during the day and the temperature will fall to 11 after dark.

Andratx is 21 and dull with a a light-moderate northerly wind and a low of 10 degrees.

And it’s cloudy and very breezy in Santanyi with a high of 21 and some early evening sunshine and the temperature will drop to around 10 overnight.