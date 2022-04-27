It’s a beautiful sunny day in Palma with a high of 22 degrees, a 20-25 kilometre an hour northeasterly wind and an overnight low of 12.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 24 with a light-moderate wind blowing from all directions and the temperature will drop to 11 after dark.

Santanyi kicks off cloudy but the sun will come out in the afternoon and the mercury will soar to 21 degrees, with strong winds and an overnight low of 10.

It’s cloudy and windy in Manacor, with occasional sunshine, evening fog, a high of 22 degrees and a low of 11.

And it’s 22 and sunny in Soller with cloudy intervals here and there, moderate winds and overnight the temperature will drop to 9 degrees.