The Palma Met Office forecast on Wednesday afternoon that some parts of the island could be hit by a mini-heatwave today with temperatures of up to 30 degrees.

This is one of the first times this year that temperatures will reach this mark and could herald the start of the summer season. The Palma Met Office is not ruling out the possibility that temperatures could reach the 33 degrees mark this weekend.

As it turned out, the highest temperature at an Aemet weather station on Wednesday was 29.1C at 4.20pm in Muro.