We may still be in Spring, but it feels like Summer.

The Balearics is set for a scorcher of a week with temperatures between 10 and 12ºC higher than usual for this time of year.

Last weekend, temperatures hit 30ºC for the first time this year in Mallorca and this weekend, we could be seeing highs of nearly 40ºC in the centre of the island.

Through much of Spain and France, daytime highs are likely to rise into the mid-30s celsius this week, 10C above normal.

Later this week and into the weekend, it looks likely that parts of Spain and northern Africa will become even hotter and maximum daytime temperatures may break 40C in parts of central and southern Spain.