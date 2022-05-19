It's hotting up in Mallorca and some areas are enduring tropical nights with temperatures reaching 20ºC.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics reported today that the municipality of Capdepera (Mallorca) has experienced its first tropical night of the year with temperatures over 20ºC.

The minimum temperature in Capdepera was 20ºC last night, while in Palma (Porto Pi) and Banyalbufar the minimum temperatures were 19ºC.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures in Portocolom, Serra d'Alfàbia and Puerto de Sóller reached 18ºC, and in Santanyí, Son Bonet (Airport), Colònia de Sant Pere and Manacor, 17ºC.

In Lluc (15ºC), Binissalem (15ºC), Calvià (14ºC), Palma University (14ºC), Campos (13ºC) and Son Torrella (12ºC) minimum temperatures dropped just below 16 degrees.

In Minorca, the highest temperatures over night were in La Mola and Es Mercadal, 18ºC, while Ciutadella registered 17ºC.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures in Ibiza reached 18ºC and the temperatures are going to remain high for the next few days as hot air from North Africa blows across most parts of Spain.