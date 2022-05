The heatwave is coming to an end and the Palma Met Office issued a storm warning for tomorrow night. In a tweet the Met Office said: "high probability of rain and some storms between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Fall in temperatures from tomorrow morning...although they will start to increase again on Thursday..."

The storm warning comes after the hottest weekend of the year. The maximum temperatures on Sunday: 38 Sa Pobla 38 Petra 37 Binissalem 37 Sta Maria 37 Porreres 36 Manacor 36 Sineu 36 Llucmajor 36 C St Pere 36 Palma Univ