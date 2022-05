The forecast was accurate. The past days of high temperatures gave way to thunderstorms and heavy rain overnight in Mallorca.

Lightning bolts registered within the lastg 24 hours.

At 6am on Wednesday, the Aemet met agency reported rainfall of 64 litres per square metre in Palma, the highest rainfall. There have been strong winds and hail as well, but parts of the island have escaped with little or no rain.

Rainfall (in l/m2) last 24 hours on the Balearic Islands along with thunderstorms.

The met agency has extended its yellow alerts for rain and thunderstorms from 10am to 12 noon on Wednesday.