May was “very warm” in the Balearics, with an average temperature of 19.8 °C - 2.1 degrees above normal for the month, according to the Balearic Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

By island, the month was “extremely warm” in Minorca, with an average temperature of 19.8 °C - 2.2 degrees higher than normal.

In Mallorca the average temperature was 19.8 °C, 2.1 degrees higher and 19.2 °C in Ibiza, 1.4 degrees above normal while in Formentera the average temperature was 20.7 °C, 1.8 degrees above average.

In Mallorca the highest maximum was on the May 22, when the temperature reached 37.8 °C in Sa Pobla, the third highest for the month since 1982.

There were also records set in Porreres, 36.6 °C, Llucmajor, 36.2 °C and Campos, 36.1 °C .

In Mallorca, the highest minimum temperature was 22.2 °C, recorded at the Far de Capdepera station on May 28, the highest since 1989.

At Portopi in Palma 21.3°C was recorded on May 20, the second highest minimum temperature since 1978 (21.4 °C in 1994 and 1999).

In Far de Capdepera there were four tropical nights, when the average for May is 0.5 and in Palma there were two, when the average is 0.7.

With regards to rainfall, May 2022 was a “normal” month in the Balearics, with an average of 35.5 l/m², when the norm is 37.7 l/m², 6% more.

And, temperatures are going to remain high, although this weekend there may be some isolated outbreaks of “mud rain” with more dust from the Sahara hanging over the Balearics.