July begins on Friday in the Balearics with a mini heatwave and maximum temperatures could reach up to 35ºC in inland Mallorca.

According to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), a few thunderstorms may hit some parts of Ibiza abd Mallorca tonight or in the early hours of tomorrow, but then it's glorious sunshine with the odd cloud for the rest of the week and well into next.

Tomorrow temperatures will start to rise slightly to 32ºC.

From Wednesday to Friday cloudy and clear skies are expected, with temperatures between 33ºC and 34ºC on Wednesday and Thursday, which will drop slightly on Friday due to the entry of a northerly wind.

But, looking ahead to the weekend, skies will continue with some medium and high clouds, and temperatures will increase to 32ºC and 33ºC. In the interior of Mallorca, temperatures may reach 35ºC.