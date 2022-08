On Saturday, the met agency Aemet issued a red alert for high temperatures in Ibiza and Formentera. The alert was from 1pm to 7pm.

This was the first red alert of the summer in the Balearics. In Formentera, a high of 43.5C was registered at 1.30pm on Saturday.

The temperatures are subject to verification, but Mallorca undoubtedly experienced the hottest day of the year. In Petra, a high of 42.9C was recorded. Porreres had a high of 42.2C.

A red alert is usually for temperatures in excess of 42C. While Aemet issued this for Ibiza and Formentera, there was no red alert for Mallorca.

There were highs above 41C and 42C in Alicante and Murcia, but six of the top ten highest temperatures in Spain on Saturday were in the Balearics.