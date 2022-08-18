The bad weather forecast for Thursday failed to materialise except in highly localised areas.

The worst of the weather had been overnight. The met agency Aemet maintained a yellow alert for the whole of the island, but this only affected specific parts of Mallorca, such as Porto Cristo and Can Picafort. There was a heavy downpour in Can Picafort, while along the bay in Alcudia the sun was out.

Up to 3pm, Aemet registered rainfalls of 31.8 litres per square meter in Son Torrella, Escorca; 30 litres in Pollensa; 29, in Puerto Pollensa; 21 at Lluc Monastery; 20 at Serra d'Alfàbia weather station in Bunyola; 7.6 in Banyalbufar; and 5.6 in Son Servera. Most of this rain fell in the early hours.