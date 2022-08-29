There is something for everyone in the weather forecast for this week! For tomorrow the Palma Met office is forecasting a return of the heatwave with a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Centigrade being forecast for areas in the interior of the island and the north-east.

But for Wednesday the Met Office is forecasting rain and storms which will last into the weekend or at least the weather will be unsettled.

The Palma Met Office said that this sort of weather was quite normal for this time of the year and it must be remembered that in early September the island goes on "rain alert" with the "Cold Drop" coming into force.

This has been one of the hottest summers on record with three heats waves so far this summer.

