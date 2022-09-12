Much of mainland Spain is currently on yellow alert for rain, wind and thunderstorms, as what was Hurricane Danielle starts to affect the country. The met agency Aemet says that there is a "significant change in the weather, with abundant rainfall and a notable drop in temperatures".

Now an Atlantic storm, its effects are not at present being felt in Mallorca and the Balearics, where there are instead weather alerts for high temperatures on Monday and Tuesday.

Aemet adds that rain on Tuesday will be widespread, but that this will be less likely in the southeast of the mainland and the Balearics.

Weather stations in Mallorca do point to a change on Wednesday, but especially from Thursday to Saturday. There are forecasts for rain, but no alerts as yet, and it remains to be seen how strong Danielle may actually be, Aemet indicating that there will continue to be storms and rain in parts of the mainland on Wednesday but not specifically mentioning the Balearics as yet. On the mainland, the effects of the storm are forecast to subside by the end of the week.