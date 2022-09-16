The storms which have hit various parts of Mallorca today created four impressive waterspouts or marine tornadoes off Santanyí and all in a matter of five minutes, just like the flash storms and flooding which have hit interior parts of the island like Inca and will continues into Saturday with isolated hail storms forecast as temperatures drop.

A waterspout is an intense columnar vortex (usually appearing as a funnel-shaped cloud) that occurs over a body of water.

Some are connected to a cumulus congestus cloud, some to a cumuliform cloud and some to a cumulonimbus cloud.

In the common form, it is a non-supercell tornado over water having a five-part life cycle: formation of a dark spot on the water surface, spiral pattern on the water surface, formation of a spray ring, development of the visible condensation funnel, and ultimately, decay.

Most waterspouts do not suck up water; they are small and weak rotating columns of air over water.

Although they are most often weaker than their land counterparts, stronger versions spawned by mesocyclones do occur.

While waterspouts form mostly in tropical and subtropical areas, other areas also report waterspouts, including Europe, Western Asia (the Middle East), Australia, New Zealand, the Great Lakes, Antarctica, and on rare occasions, the Great Salt Lake, among others.

Some are also found on the East Coast of the United States, and the coast of California.