A waterspout is an intense columnar vortex (usually appearing as a funnel-shaped cloud) that occurs over a body of water.
Some are connected to a cumulus congestus cloud, some to a cumuliform cloud and some to a cumulonimbus cloud.
In the common form, it is a non-supercell tornado over water having a five-part life cycle: formation of a dark spot on the water surface, spiral pattern on the water surface, formation of a spray ring, development of the visible condensation funnel, and ultimately, decay.
Most waterspouts do not suck up water; they are small and weak rotating columns of air over water.
Although they are most often weaker than their land counterparts, stronger versions spawned by mesocyclones do occur.
While waterspouts form mostly in tropical and subtropical areas, other areas also report waterspouts, including Europe, Western Asia (the Middle East), Australia, New Zealand, the Great Lakes, Antarctica, and on rare occasions, the Great Salt Lake, among others.
Some are also found on the East Coast of the United States, and the coast of California.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.