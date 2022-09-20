Many people in Mallorca will be familiar with the meteorological acronym DANA, meaning an isolated depression at high levels. Far more will be familiar with "gota fría" (cold drop), which is how a DANA is most commonly known.

September is a month for the cold drop; torrential rain, possible hail and thunderstorms. Poor weather so far this month hasn't been caused by a DANA, but the met agency says that one is on its way.

On Wednesday, cloudy intervals are expected, with the probability of occasional and isolated showers in Mallorca in the afternoon. For Ibiza and Formentera, rain will be heavier and a yellow alert has already been activated. There is no alert for Mallorca yet, but Aemet suggests that one is likely on Thursday.

Unsettled weather is due to last into the weekend, with another trough approaching that could produce significant rainfall on Sunday.