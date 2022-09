An update on Wednesday by the Aemet met agency has placed parts of Mallorca on yellow alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms until 8pm Wednesday. The alert applies to the south of Mallorca and to the interior.

Ibiza and Formentera have meanwhile been placed on amber alert for rain and storms from 9pm Wednesday until 6pm Thursday.

In Mallorca for Thursday, there is currently a yellow alert for the south of the island from midnight Wednesday until 6pm Thursday. Rainfall of up to 25 litres per square metre in an hour is being forecast.