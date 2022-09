The storm in the early hours of Sunday morning affected Minorca far more than it did Mallorca. Homes, hotels and roads were flooded, while trees and lampposts came down. The 112 emergencies service reports that, despite the ferocity of the storm and the hail that fell, there was no major damage.

Wind gusted to over 100 kilometres per hour, and 37 litres per square metre of rain fell at the airport in Mahon in just ten minutes; 91 litres were registered in all.

The met agency Aemet reported on Sunday morning that there 16,116 rays of lightning in the Balearics over a 24-hour period from Saturday, the majority of them in the early hours. The storm hit the north of Mallorca around 3am on Sunday, but the rain was nowhere near as heavy as in Minorca.

The amber alerts for rain and thunderstorms remain active for the rest of Sunday and until 8am on Monday.