There are still four days of the month to go, but spokesperson for the Aemet met agency, Bea Hervella, reported on Thursday that this has been the hottest October in Spain since the current series of records started in 1961. It has been warmer than in 2017, which was the previous record month.

Hervella highlighted the anticyclonic situation that is extending throughout much of the European continent and the "abnormally high temperatures for the time of year". In Spain specifically, she referred to highs on Tuesday this week - 33C in Granada and Mallorca and 28-29C on the Basque and Cantabrian coasts - and to "anomalies" of five to ten degrees above normal.

The outlook for Spain in general over the next few days is for temperatures to come down, but by Monday they will still be "slightly higher" than usual.

When October ends, there will be Aemet reports for the whole month. In Mallorca, it quite probably will have been the hottest October on record.