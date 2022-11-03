The monthly weather report from the Aemet met agency has merely confirmed what everyone had realised - October was an "extremely warm" month, exceptionally so, as the average temperature for the Balearics was 2.5C above normal and for Mallorca it was 2.6C above normal.

The average temperature for the Balearics and for Mallorca in October was 21C. At the Portopi weather station in Palma, the average was 23.3C, an anomaly of +3.2C. At the Serra d'Alfàbia weather station in the mountains, the average (18.2C) was 4.3 degrees above normal.

The highest temperature in October was 34.0C (Soller Sa Vinyassa) on the 26th. The highest minimum (overnight) temperature was 23C on October 17 at the Capdepera lighthouse and the lowest temperature was 4.6C at Escorca Son Torrella in the Tramuntana on the 30th.

There were eleven 'tropical' nights when the temperature didn't drop below 20 degrees. This equalled a record from 2001. The Portopi weather station registered eleven tropical nights, when the average for October is two.

As to rain, Aemet classifies October as having been 'normal'. For the whole of the Balearics, the average was 62.8 litres per square metre; 76 litres are what can usually be expected. In Mallorca specifically, the average was 59.8 litres, which compared with a usual average of 79.6 litres per square metre.

The distribution of rainfall in Mallorca was extremely uneven. It hardly rained at all in the Tramuntana and the southwest. The Andratx-Sant Elm weather station registered only 1.7 litres per square metre. By contrast, there were 233.6 l/m2 in Colonia Sant Pere and 205.2 in Arta. The maximum daily rainfall was in Arta on October 6 - 181.0 l/m2.