The freezing weather of the last few days has led to snow up to 40 centimetres deep forming in mountain areas of the island. It is one of the biggest snowfalls in Mallorca in recent years. The Palma Met Office says that the cold weather will continue for most of the week and they are not ruling out yet more snowfalls.

M'acaben d'enviar aquesta imatge des del cim del Puig Major: hi ha 40 centímetres de manera uniforme, i després hi ha moltíssimes zones on el vent ha format parets blanques d'un metre d'altura! pic.twitter.com/H1o5qkDYa3 — Alberto Darder Rosell ❄🌨 (@albertdarder) January 25, 2023

The snowfall has led to an avalanche of people heading to the mountains. The police have advised drivers to stay away because of the poor state of the roads.

Heavy rains fell across the island overnight. More than 48 litres of rain fell in Escorca, Lluc 20 Serra d'Alfàbia 15 Pollensa 12 Puerto Pollensa 10 Sóller, Puerto 8 Binissalem 7 Sa Pobla.