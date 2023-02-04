The report on the Palma Met Office twitter feed rather says it all. From Monday you can expect more snow, a drop in the daytime temperatures, rain and hail and choppy seas! So enjoy the good weather while it lasts.

This weekend there will be sunshine although the temperatures will be cold at night and early morning. The overnight minumum temperatures: -2 Campos, Salines -2 Escorca, Lluc -1 Aerop. Palma -1 Campos -1 Binissalem 0 Palma, Univ. 0 Sa Pobla 0 Sineu 1 Muro 1 Santa María 1 Petra 1 Calvià 1 Artà 1 Pollença 1 Manacor 2 Escorca, Son Torrella 2 Son Servera 2 Port de Pollença