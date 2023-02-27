Storm Juliette is going to grip Mallorca until Wednesday and 50 centimetres of snow has already fallen above 800 metres today.

The Balearic State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has reported that throughout it is snowing above 300 metres, as is the case in Valldemossa, and at 700 metres it has accumulated between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow.

Snow in Alaro

Nevando a las 15:50 h, del 27 de febrero de 2023, en #Alaró pic.twitter.com/kgLzdTh4Cn — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) February 27, 2023

Over the next few hours temperatures are expected to continue to drop and rainfall is expected to leave up to 100 litres per square metre, especially in the Serra de Tramuntana, the north-northeast and east of Mallorca.

Snow in Vallemossa

Aemet has activated the red alert in the Serra where, at 400 metres, 40 centimetres of snow could accumulate over the coming hours. The rest of the island can expect four centimetres of snow at an altitude of 100 metres, although it is not expected to set in these areas.

The wind will become increasingly stronger towards the end of the day, with gusts that could reach 90 kilometres per hour.

Snow in Esporles

Mi casa algo más arriba del Pla de Sobremunt. Esporles.

Nieva y cuaja bastante bajo. pic.twitter.com/eAGwuWDnvD — Olga Coego (@OCoego) February 27, 2023

Rainfall is expected to continue on Tuesday and the wind is expected to be stronger.

The authorities have asking people to avoid unnecessary trips and journeys, and recommends carrying a full tank of fuel in the car, chains if there is ice or snow, and checking heating systems.

Roads that have been closed: are the Ma-2.100 from km 1 to 10 (Orient), the Ma-11A, from km 17 to 28 (Coll de Sóller), the Ma-10, from km 6 to 47.5 (Pollença-Lluc-Sóller), the Ma-2140 in the direction of Sa Calobra and the Ma-2130, from 7 to 15 (Caimari-Lluc).