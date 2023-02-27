The Balearic State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has reported that throughout it is snowing above 300 metres, as is the case in Valldemossa, and at 700 metres it has accumulated between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow.
Over the next few hours temperatures are expected to continue to drop and rainfall is expected to leave up to 100 litres per square metre, especially in the Serra de Tramuntana, the north-northeast and east of Mallorca.
Aemet has activated the red alert in the Serra where, at 400 metres, 40 centimetres of snow could accumulate over the coming hours. The rest of the island can expect four centimetres of snow at an altitude of 100 metres, although it is not expected to set in these areas.
The wind will become increasingly stronger towards the end of the day, with gusts that could reach 90 kilometres per hour.
Rainfall is expected to continue on Tuesday and the wind is expected to be stronger.
The authorities have asking people to avoid unnecessary trips and journeys, and recommends carrying a full tank of fuel in the car, chains if there is ice or snow, and checking heating systems.
Roads that have been closed: are the Ma-2.100 from km 1 to 10 (Orient), the Ma-11A, from km 17 to 28 (Coll de Sóller), the Ma-10, from km 6 to 47.5 (Pollença-Lluc-Sóller), the Ma-2140 in the direction of Sa Calobra and the Ma-2130, from 7 to 15 (Caimari-Lluc).
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.