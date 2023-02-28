Monday was a day of cold and snow in Mallorca, with coastal municipalities such as Felanitx, Manacor and Santanyi affected by snow. Sleet fell in some coastal areas, e.g. Palma and Can Picafort, while snow settled in Cala d'Or.

Persistent rain produced 128 litres per square metre in Pollensa, 123 in Arta and 106 in Son Servera. The rain continued to fall overnight. By 8am on Tuesday, there had been a further 52 litres in Palma. 44 in Pollensa and 39 in Arta.

Below you can see how Felanitx was covered by the snowfall.

With wind gusts of up to 105 kilometres per hour in Capdepera on Monday (111 by 7am Tuesday), the weather caused power cuts in various parts of the island, e.g. Alcudia, Felanitx, Pollensa, Selva and Valldemossa. The rain caused torrents to overflow in Campanet, Manacor, Pollensa and Sa Pobla.

Roads were closed by snow and floods in the Tramuntana and in the east of the island; these included Manacor-Porto Cristo and Manacor-Sant Llorenç.

Bunyola was also hit with snow.

The Council of Mallorca advises that these roads are all currently affected: Kilometre 6 to 47.5 of the MA-10 (Pollensa-Fornalutx); Kilometre 7 to 15 of the MA-2130 (Caimari-Lluc); Kilometre 18 to 28 of the MA-11A (Coll de Sóller); Kilometre 1 to 10 of the MA-2100 (Bunyola-Orient); MA-2141 (Sa Calobra); MA-5017(Randa-Cura); MA-4020 (Manacor-Porto Cristo); MA-4014 (Cala Varques-Cales de Mallorca); MA-14 (Son Macià-Cales de Mallorca); Kilometre 10 to 17 of the MA-1110 (Palma-Valldemossa); MA-4100 (Manacor-Sant Llorenç); Kilometre 0 to 9.4 of the MA-5010 (Algaida Llucmajor).

The red alert for snow in the Tramuntana has been extended to noon Tuesday, while there is now a red alert for coastal conditions in the Tramuntana and the north/northeast until 6pm. Otherwise, there are amber or yellow alerts for wind and rain for the whole island.

The highest temperature in Mallorca on Monday was 9.2C in Portocolom, the lowest was -2.4C in Son Torrella (Escorca). By 8am Tuesday, the lowest was -0.4C in Son Torrella.