Storm Juliette has moved away, but a legacy is likely to remain visible for some days - the snow that fell on Monday and Tuesday.

A drone camera reveals a scene that is not that common, starting in Valldemossa. Yes, there is snow most winters, but not the amount that has fallen this winter; Storm Juliette produced the second significant snow episode. It's possible that there will be some more snow on Thursday down to 800 metres.

Today, Wednesday, is the first day of meteorological spring.